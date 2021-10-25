Celebrating women in architecture

“My mentors were all established and celebrated men. This was the world I found myself thrust into, but it was not the world I had imagined. So I set out to change it.”

This was the experience of Nadia Tromp, one of only a handful of female black architects in South Africa and winner of the Pioneering Award at the 2021 WAN: Female Frontier Awards. In 2022 it’s your turn to enter – we want to highlight your hard work, innovation and achievements, raising your profile globally.

Are you a woman doing great things in the global built environment? WAN: Female Frontier Awards are open to both new and established talent, whether you’re an architect, interior designer, a small enterprise or a large company.

The high calibre of entries for last year’s inaugural awards led us to broaden the remit for 2022 with four new categories: Innovation in Interior Design, Interior Designer of the Year, Emerging Interior Designer of the Year and Workplace of the Year.

Our entrants certainly get noticed. WAN is an international portfolio of world-class architecture, seen by a global audience of more than 450,000 unique website visitors. Winners and finalists receive a written profile in the Awards’ accompanying digital supplement, and last year stories were picked up by the local, national and international press.

Your entry will be judged by industry-renowned architects, business leaders and academics from around the world, who are looking for exceptional and inspirational talent. Judge Fernanda Canales, founder of her own architectural practice in Mexico, described the Awards as a “refreshing and nondiscriminatory initiative”. She said that by shining a light on previously overlooked architectural practice, the Awards “will give hope to many, as it certainly does to me”.

Meanwhile Tromp, who is the owner of Ntsika Architects, said that winning her award was a “wonderful acknowledgment of my work”.

She continued: "One of the core values of my practice has always been to create a positive impact through the work we do. I believe in the power of architects in re-shaping our urban landscapes and contributing to spatial justice in our cities. To be recognised by peers as a pioneer in architecture tells me that we are doing something right.”

This is your chance to join a community of women whose influence in the global built community is growing by the year.

This year’s categories are:

Architect of the Year

Architectural Student of the Year

Contribution to Architecture Award

Emerging Architect of the Year

Innovation in Architecture Award

Pioneering Award

Social Change Award

Team of the Year

Spotlight Award

NEW: Innovation in Interior Design

NEW: Interior Designer of the Year

NEW: Emerging Interior Designer of the Year

NEW: Workplace of the Year





The deadline for entering the Awards is 11 November 2021, and winners will be revealed in April 2022. See wanfemalefrontierawards.com for more details about how to enter.