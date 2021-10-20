September interiors: the tallest residential building in New England, Skylab’s A-Frame Club in Colorado and Hong Kong’s Can Office

Mar Vista Residence: TGA gives LA tract home a fenestrated facelift

For this project, Tim Gorter Architect (TGA) modernised and expanded a modest tract home that the client had lived in for more than three decades, heightening features they had always appreciated and resolving longstanding frustrations with the original design.

An ultralow profile butterfly wing roof replaces the old pitched one, clarifying the roofline and making space for clerestory windows without raising the house's overall height. The new roof uses 10 x 100 steel I beams to achieve a depth of just 10 inches. The clerestory windows fill the interiors with sunlight from a high angle, enlivening the space with dramatic shadows. The windows also open a distant view to the Hollywood Sign, a landmark the clients never before realised they could see from their property.

Tallest residential building in New England completed by Pei Cobb Freed & Partners

Designed by the late Harry Cobb, the Four Seasons Hotel & Private Residences One Dalton Street is also Boston’s third tallest constructed building in more than four decades.

The 160 private residences occupy the top floors of the 61 storey tower; the private residences atop the 215 room, five-star, Four Seasons Hotel enjoy the full services and amenities of this new Boston flagship from the world’s leading hospitality brand. Residents enjoy a private porte-cochere entrance and staffed lobby designed by Thierry Despont.

Despont also designed a private residents’ club on the building’s 50th floor, known as 50/50, commanding unobstructed views of the city, Charles River, Boston Harbor and out to the Berkshire Mountains and shores of Cape Cod. Additionally, more than 20,000 sq ft of amenities space managed by Four Seasons include an indoor 65ft lap pool, fitness centre designed by The Wright Fit, signature spa with massage and treatment rooms, yoga and Pilates studios, golf simulator room with wet bar, theatre and performance room, meeting facilities and a pet washing and grooming station.

American 70s ski culture inspired Skylab’s A-Frame Club design in Colorado

The first club will consist of 31 newly constructed cabins along with a bar and restaurant in a historic saloon building, located in the Old Town neighbourhood. Situated on a two-acre wooded site adjacent to the Fraser River, the stand-alone cabins will be nestled among mature pine trees and connected by a network of boardwalks, providing solitude and comfort to guests, and fostering a relaxing atmosphere after a day skiing or mountain biking.

The cabins will each be 450 sq ft in size and include a main floor living room, entry, bathroom, kitchenette, and a lofted bedroom. Each cabin will be equipped with custom Malm fireplaces and vintage furnishings. Walls will be lined with warm-toned cedar panels and custom millwork. Set on low piers, each cabin will be elevated above the ground to enhance views and to lightly touch the land. Tall glass windows allow natural light to permeate and highlight mountain vistas.

Design duo transform NY’s two historic Dumbo paint factories into residences

The residence is inside one of the last historic factory-to-residential-loft conversions in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighbourhood, two 100-year-old paint factory buildings, an 1891 Brick and Timber and a 1921 Daylight Factory, that have been transformed by Alloy’s architecture team, which preserved the buildings’ many historic elements; inspiring Robertson with a backdrop for her vision for a contemporary Brooklyn family’s loft.

The site contains two existing, interconnected buildings, 50 Jay and 42 Jay which share a cellar and exterior courtyard. 50 Jay was built in 1891 and is a five-storey structure with brick and timber construction. 42 Jay was built in 1921 and is a seven-storey reinforced concrete building with large daylight factory windows. The development plan is to convert the existing structures to residential condominiums and add new penthouse additions. There will be a one storey enlargement on 50 Jay and a two-storey enlargement on 42 Jay.

Plot Architecture Office complete Hong Kong’s Can Office

The white tiling at the reception extends as a path in the full length of the unit, providing access to every section of the office. A series of partitions are positioned along the path, and selectively filters the sightlines and natural lights to strengthen the qualities specific to the context of each space.

Steel fins, timber walls, clear and sandblasted glass altogether define the required degree of translucency and transparency. Some offer a glimpse of the office interior that appears only at certain angles, some block undesirable views but allow filtered natural light in, and some direct the users’ and visitors’ perspectives to an unobstructed panoramic view of the harbour. The overall experience amplifies as the journey into the office progresses.