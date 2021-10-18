The WAN Female Frontier Awards: standard entry deadline 11 November 2021

We want to recognise this again so we have now launched the 2022 WAN Female Frontier Awards to recognise women’s outstanding work, at every level across the global built environment.

We have discovered, through this scheme and the associated Women Build podcast, a real appetite amongst women worldwide to use these awards as a way of further establishing their careers and promoting their work.

To expand the scope we have added categories to ensure that all women working in the global built environment have the opportunity to get involved and gain exposure via the judging process and a potential win or high commendation. New categories include Innovation in Interior Design, Interior Designer of the Year and Emerging Interior Designer of the Year.

These awards offer all the things that a global scheme should do and more, they promote best practice, new and established talent and celebrate the firms who are supporting women in their roles.

Along with celebrating design-led achievements, we will also put a spotlight on the great leadership and innovation which drives success in this sector. There is a relevant category whether you are at entry level or the founder of your own practice.

The 2022 WAN:Female Frontiers Awards are now open so please take the time to read through the categories and get involved with this vibrant community. For more information please click here