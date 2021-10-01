Arup’s 1 Triton Square, a BREEAM Outstanding Building, exceeds UK Climate Change Act’s carbon reduction targets

Nick Jackson is a Director within Arup’s architecture group, based in London, with a focus on commercial property and workplace sectors and is involved with sustainable commercial property projects, exploring opportunities for low carbon refurbishment and retrofit projects of major assets.

Arup’s 1 Triton Square is an award-winning scheme, with the 500,000 sq ft building named as one of the lowest carbon headquarters buildings in the UK, saving 40,000 tons of carbon against a typical new-build office of the same size in its first 20 years - the equivalent to the annual energy use of more than 10,000 London homes.

The project, developed for British Land, is the biggest pre-let in the West End for more than 20 years. It exceeds the carbon reduction targets set by the UK Climate Change Act, required to meet the UK’s commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement.

The building boasts a highly innovative façade story, including one of the largest examples of implemented circular economy practices in the industry to date - the removal, refurbishment and reinstallation of more than 3,000 sq m of façade comprising over 25,000 separate parts.

