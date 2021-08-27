The British Homes Awards 2021: shortlist announced

The British Homes Awards' panel of expert judges, all working within key areas of the building industry including architecture, property development, masterplanning, housing associations, interior design, placemaking and urban design, met virtually over recent weeks, to examine the broad range of this year’s outstanding entries.
The appetite for new homes is undiminished, and with categories ranging from interiors to landscaping, these awards give the housebuilding sector an opportunity to demonstrate best practice and innovation to both peers and competitors.
The shortlist for the 2021 British Homes Awards is as follows:
Affordable Housing
Farm Street, submitted by MSMR Architects
The Post Building, submitted by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Copley W7, submitted byBroadway Living
Windmill Place, submitted by Pitman Tozer Architects
Varcoe Road SE16, submitted by Pocket Living
Margaret Stancomb, submitted by Selwood Housing Group
Britwell Ex-Servicemen Club Residential Development Slough, submitted by Urban Renewal and Stride Treglown
Apartment Development of the Year
One Park Drive, submitted by Canary Wharf Group
Wardian, submitted by EcoWorld Ballymore
8-13 Casson Square, submitted by Patel Taylor
Motion, submitted by Pollard Thomas Edwards
LUMA, submitted by PURPLE (on behalf of Argent)
Best Community Living
Ten Degrees, submitted by Greystar
Brio - Button House, submitted by Places for People
Canada Gardens, submitted by PRP
Island Point, submitted by Squire & Partners
10 George Street, submitted by Vertus
Best Garden / Landscaping Design
Asher House, submitted by HollandGreen Landscapes
Cator Park, submitted by HTA Design & Berkeley Homes
Best Housing Partnership
Kingsbrook X RSPB, submitted by Barratt David Wilson Homes
Beaulieu, submitted by Countryside Zest
Hull Citywide Developer Partnership, submitted by keepmoat homes
Best Interior Design: Development
Thirty Casson Square, Southbank Place, submitted by Braeburn Estates
One Park Drive, submitted by Canary Wharf Group
LUMA - Dusk Penthouse, submitted by Conran and Partners
Canada Gardens, submitted by Fossey Arora
Laurie Show Home, Longniddry Village, submitted by Places for People
Gasholders London, submitted by PURPLE (on behalf of Argent)
The Makers, submitted by Woods Bagot
Best Interior Design: Individual Home (more than £500,000)
Georgian Villa House Belgravia, submitted by Alison Henry Design
Knolehurst, submitted by Charlton Brown Architecture & Interiors
Pembridge Villas, London, submitted by Designed by Woulfe
Casson Square Penthouse, submitted by Goddard Littlefair
Park House, submitted by The Vawdrey House
Development of the Year (20 to 100 units)
Spinners Grange, submitted by Cameron
Sandpit Road, Calne, submitted by Clifton Emery Design
Hayfield Green, Stanton Harcourt, West Oxfordshire, submitted by Hayfield
Cedar Square, Alderley Park, submitted by PH Property Holdings
The Serpentine Alderley Park, submitted by PH Property Holdings
Archway Road, submitted by pH+ Architects
Treetops, submitted by Terence O'Rourke and Bournemouth Development Company
Development of the Year (over 100 units)
Park Central West and East, submitted by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
South Quay Plaza, submitted by Berkeley
Southbank Place, submitted by Braeburn Estates
One Park Drive, submitted by Canary Wharf Group
Great Kneighton, submitted by Countryside Properties
West Green Place N17, submitted by HTA Design and Pocket Living
Newfoundland, submitted by Vertus
Development Transformation of the Year
The Officers' House, Royal Arsenal, submitted by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
New Little Mill, submitted by PRP
Printers Mews, submitted by Quad Architects Limited
The Old Granary, submitted by Vine Architecture Studio
Home Extension of the Year
House for a Gardener, submitted by Amos Goldreich Architecture
Framework House, submitted by Amos Goldreich Architecture
The Pavillion, submitted by David James Robinson & Stephen Graver
Cherry Tree House, submitted by Guttfield Architecture
Hipped House, submitted by Oliver Leech Architects
Magnolia House, submitted by RDA
Home Transformation of the Year (large)
Heath House, submitted by Finkernagel Ross
Pennine Farm, submitted by Gagarin Studio
Cherry Tree House, submitted by Guttfield Architecture
St Paul's Place, submitted by IF_DO
Lanchester Road, submitted by Mulroy Architects
St Georges House, submitted by Paul Archer Design
Porter's Barn (originally Ansell's Barn), submitted by Tyack Architects
Home Transformation of the Year (small)
Mountain View, submitted by CAN
Evelyn Street, submitted by Gruff
High Sunderland, submitted by Loader Monteith
Wakehurst Road, submitted by Matthew Giles Architects
Clapham Common House, submitted by Matthew Giles Architects
House of the Year (over 2,500 sq ft)
Claywood House, submitted by Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt
Riverside House, submitted by Concept Eight Architects
River House, submitted by HollandGreen Architecture, Interiors & Landscapes
Winter House, submitted by Scott Donald Architecture
House of the Year (up to 2,500 sq ft)
Gables, submitted by chadwickdryerclarke studio
Jupp House, submitted by Phillips Tracey Architects
CHALK, submitted by Tgdesignerhomes
Mixed-use Development of the Year
Kingsmere Countryside Properties (Bicester)
Ram Quarter, submitted by EPR Architects
One Crown Place, submitted by PURPLE
Regeneration Scheme of the Year
Hawley Wharf, submitted by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Matlock Spa, submitted by David Morley Architects
Aberfeldy Village, submitted by ecoworld london
New Islington, Manchester, submitted by House by Urban Splash
Southmere , submitted by Peabody
Wapping Wharf Phase 2, submitted by Umberslade and Muse Developments in a joint venture
This year, the BHA winners will be announced over a luncheon on Friday 12th November, at The Biltmore Mayfair, London.
The celebration will begin at noon with a reception, followed by lunch and plenty of time for networking.
Individual Tickets on an Early Bird rate until 23 September will be available at £335 +vat, with the Standard rate at £355+vat.
A Standard table of 10 on an Early Bird rate (until 23 September) will be available at £3,000 +vat, with the standard rate at £3,200 +vat. There is also the option available for a Premium table of 10, please contact Event Manager, Georgia Baily for further details, email: georgia.baily@haymarket.com and phone: +44 (0)20 8267 4431.
