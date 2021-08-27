The British Homes Awards 2021: shortlist announced

The British Homes Awards' panel of expert judges, all working within key areas of the building industry including architecture, property development, masterplanning, housing associations, interior design, placemaking and urban design, met virtually over recent weeks, to examine the broad range of this year’s outstanding entries.

The appetite for new homes is undiminished, and with categories ranging from interiors to landscaping, these awards give the housebuilding sector an opportunity to demonstrate best practice and innovation to both peers and competitors.

The shortlist for the 2021 British Homes Awards is as follows:

Affordable Housing

Farm Street, submitted by MSMR Architects

The Post Building, submitted by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Copley W7, submitted byBroadway Living

Windmill Place, submitted by Pitman Tozer Architects

Varcoe Road SE16, submitted by Pocket Living

Margaret Stancomb, submitted by Selwood Housing Group

Britwell Ex-Servicemen Club Residential Development Slough, submitted by Urban Renewal and Stride Treglown

Apartment Development of the Year

One Park Drive, submitted by Canary Wharf Group

Wardian, submitted by EcoWorld Ballymore

8-13 Casson Square, submitted by Patel Taylor

Motion, submitted by Pollard Thomas Edwards

LUMA, submitted by PURPLE (on behalf of Argent)

Best Community Living

Ten Degrees, submitted by Greystar

Brio - Button House, submitted by Places for People

Canada Gardens, submitted by PRP

Island Point, submitted by Squire & Partners

10 George Street, submitted by Vertus

Best Garden / Landscaping Design

Asher House, submitted by HollandGreen Landscapes

Cator Park, submitted by HTA Design & Berkeley Homes

Best Housing Partnership

Kingsbrook X RSPB, submitted by Barratt David Wilson Homes

Beaulieu, submitted by Countryside Zest

Hull Citywide Developer Partnership, submitted by keepmoat homes

Best Interior Design: Development

Thirty Casson Square, Southbank Place, submitted by Braeburn Estates

One Park Drive, submitted by Canary Wharf Group

LUMA - Dusk Penthouse, submitted by Conran and Partners

Canada Gardens, submitted by Fossey Arora

Laurie Show Home, Longniddry Village, submitted by Places for People

Gasholders London, submitted by PURPLE (on behalf of Argent)

The Makers, submitted by Woods Bagot

Best Interior Design: Individual Home (more than £500,000)

Georgian Villa House Belgravia, submitted by Alison Henry Design

Knolehurst, submitted by Charlton Brown Architecture & Interiors

Pembridge Villas, London, submitted by Designed by Woulfe

Casson Square Penthouse, submitted by Goddard Littlefair

Park House, submitted by The Vawdrey House

Development of the Year (20 to 100 units)

Spinners Grange, submitted by Cameron

Sandpit Road, Calne, submitted by Clifton Emery Design

Hayfield Green, Stanton Harcourt, West Oxfordshire, submitted by Hayfield

Cedar Square, Alderley Park, submitted by PH Property Holdings

The Serpentine Alderley Park, submitted by PH Property Holdings

Archway Road, submitted by pH+ Architects

Treetops, submitted by Terence O'Rourke and Bournemouth Development Company

Development of the Year (over 100 units)

Park Central West and East, submitted by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

South Quay Plaza, submitted by Berkeley

Southbank Place, submitted by Braeburn Estates

One Park Drive, submitted by Canary Wharf Group

Great Kneighton, submitted by Countryside Properties

West Green Place N17, submitted by HTA Design and Pocket Living

Newfoundland, submitted by Vertus

Development Transformation of the Year

The Officers' House, Royal Arsenal, submitted by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

New Little Mill, submitted by PRP

Printers Mews, submitted by Quad Architects Limited

The Old Granary, submitted by Vine Architecture Studio

Home Extension of the Year

House for a Gardener, submitted by Amos Goldreich Architecture

Framework House, submitted by Amos Goldreich Architecture

The Pavillion, submitted by David James Robinson & Stephen Graver

Cherry Tree House, submitted by Guttfield Architecture

Hipped House, submitted by Oliver Leech Architects

Magnolia House, submitted by RDA

Home Transformation of the Year (large)

Heath House, submitted by Finkernagel Ross

Pennine Farm, submitted by Gagarin Studio

Cherry Tree House, submitted by Guttfield Architecture

St Paul's Place, submitted by IF_DO

Lanchester Road, submitted by Mulroy Architects

St Georges House, submitted by Paul Archer Design

Porter's Barn (originally Ansell's Barn), submitted by Tyack Architects

Home Transformation of the Year (small)

Mountain View, submitted by CAN

Evelyn Street, submitted by Gruff

High Sunderland, submitted by Loader Monteith

Wakehurst Road, submitted by Matthew Giles Architects

Clapham Common House, submitted by Matthew Giles Architects

House of the Year (over 2,500 sq ft)

Claywood House, submitted by Ayre Chamberlain Gaunt

Riverside House, submitted by Concept Eight Architects

River House, submitted by HollandGreen Architecture, Interiors & Landscapes

Winter House, submitted by Scott Donald Architecture

House of the Year (up to 2,500 sq ft)

Gables, submitted by chadwickdryerclarke studio

Jupp House, submitted by Phillips Tracey Architects

CHALK, submitted by Tgdesignerhomes

Mixed-use Development of the Year

Kingsmere Countryside Properties (Bicester)

Ram Quarter, submitted by EPR Architects

One Crown Place, submitted by PURPLE

Regeneration Scheme of the Year

Hawley Wharf, submitted by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Matlock Spa, submitted by David Morley Architects

Aberfeldy Village, submitted by ecoworld london

New Islington, Manchester, submitted by House by Urban Splash

Southmere , submitted by Peabody

Wapping Wharf Phase 2, submitted by Umberslade and Muse Developments in a joint venture

This year, the BHA winners will be announced over a luncheon on Friday 12th November, at The Biltmore Mayfair, London.

The celebration will begin at noon with a reception, followed by lunch and plenty of time for networking.

Individual Tickets on an Early Bird rate until 23 September will be available at £335 +vat, with the Standard rate at £355+vat.

A Standard table of 10 on an Early Bird rate (until 23 September) will be available at £3,000 +vat, with the standard rate at £3,200 +vat. There is also the option available for a Premium table of 10, please contact Event Manager, Georgia Baily for further details, email: georgia.baily@haymarket.com and phone: +44 (0)20 8267 4431.

To find more information about the British Homes Awards, please click here