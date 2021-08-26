Designing hospitality with new technology and how the pandemic challenges the sustainability agenda

Paul D. Taylor is a founding partner of Stonehill Taylor. He brings a wealth of varied knowledge, an extensive architecture, interiors and management experience to each of his projects with luxury, high-end boutique and larger convention hotels. His interest in creative design solutions, evolving technologies and construction techniques are widely recognized by the hospitality industry as well as his fellow professionals.

Stonehill Taylor is a hospitality-focused architecture and interior design firm, based in New York City. The firm’s high-profile portfolio ranges from interior design and renovation, to new building construction, adaptive reuse and historic preservation projects, including the Ace Hotel New York, The St. Regis New York, TWA, The Asbury Hotel, InterContinental Barclay, Park Terrace Hotel, The Whitby, and Paramount Hotel’s Diamond Horseshoe.

Stonehill Taylor is at the forefront of innovative and award-winning sustainable design, developing projects like The Crosby Street Hotel, The NoMad Hotel, and Portland’s Press Hotel that are conscious of their impact on local communities and the world.

