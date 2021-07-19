Recycling buildings through historic preservation and adaptive reuse, and how climate change and new technology should be considered

Ruth Todd is an architect and planner and President of Page & Turnbull, with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Sacramento. Established in 1973, Page & Turnbull was one of the first architecture firms in California to dedicate its practice to historic preservation and is committed to the conservation of significant resources.

As the first-ever female president of Page & Turnbull, Ruth leads the firm’s work in historic preservation and adaptive reuse within the context of economic development and place-making. Her leadership in cultural and historic master plans has catalyzed economic development and helped build stronger communities by integrating contemporary architecture into existing historic contexts.

In every phase of Ruth’s career, she has worked at the intersection of architecture, preservation, sustainability and urban design. She began her career as a Main Street Architect, providing designs and training to property owners of historic buildings in downtowns in South Carolina and in 37 cities in California.

A fellow of the American Institute of Architects and an emerita trustee of the California Preservation Foundation, Ruth currently serves on the boards of the Architectural Foundation of San Francisco and the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture. She is a 1994 recipient of the American Architectural Foundation’s Richard Morris Hunt Prize, was awarded a Clemson University College of Architecture Alumni Achievement Award in 2014 and was inducted into Lambda Alpha International in 2019.

