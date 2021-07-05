Designing landscapes for climate change, emerging technology and road diets for healthy post-pandemic communities

Richard Centolella is a Landscape Architect and Urban Planner and joined EDSA in 1985 after graduating from SUNY ESF at Syracuse University. Richard was elevated to the Council of Fellows in the American Society of Landscape Architects in 2016.

Over his 36 years at EDSA, Richard has been involved in developing EDSA’s presence in markets in the US including Santa Monica, and New York City as well as China, with work for The Mission Hills Group, Tuscany, Italy for work with the Ferragamo Family at the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco, and most recently to the Middle East for work in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with The Red Sea, Qiddiya and Amaala Projects.

