British Homes Awards 2021: last call for entries before final deadline 30 June

Winning an industry award isn’t just about standing on a podium, raising a trophy and celebrating with your colleagues. The exposure you get from showcasing your organisation’s work and being recognised by industry peers opens up new business opportunities that can be enjoyed for years to come.

The British Homes Awards 2021, supported by Planning magazine, will celebrate exceptional design across 23 categories, including Regeneration Scheme of the Year, Mixed-Use Development of the Year, Best Housing Partnership and Affordable housing. Here’s six reasons why you should reach for one of the top awards.

Media exposure

Even being nominated for an award can raise your company profile and make people more aware of your work. British Homes Award winners will be reported on across websites including World Architecture News, World Interiors News and Planning, as well as other media channels in the national press. It’s also the perfect sharable news to promote on your own social media channels.

Gain new business

Winners shouldn’t be shy to shout about their success. Promoting your award in marketing material can give you instant credibility and set you apart from competitors. This not only cements existing client relationships but also helps establish new contacts by showcasing the value and quality of your work.

Future collaborators

There’s no better feeling than getting a pat on the back from your peers. The British Homes Awards are judged by a panel of esteemed judges from the building and design industries – an awards entry is the perfect way to introduce your work to them and opens up opportunities for networking and collaboration.

Celebrate together

Looking back on your achievements and recognising all the staff behind your success is the perfect team-building exercise, so be sure to involve colleagues in the entry process. If your company is nominated or goes on to win an award, it’s an incredible morale boost for everyone, plus a great excuse for a party.

Attract top talent

Talented people are attracted to success and look for companies with an industry-leading reputation. Being able to say that you are an award-winning company will help you recruit and retain the best in the business.

Time to reflect

Entering The British Homes Awards offers an unparalleled opportunity to look inside your industry: to see the other great work that is out there, compare yourself to your peers and move forward with new purpose and inspiration.

Key dates

Final entry deadline: Friday 30 June 2021

Shortlist announcement: Late July 2021

Results to be announced: November 2021

Information and how to enter

The British Homes Awards recognises excellence in every aspect of homebuilding. To give everyone a chance to shine, there are 24 categories to enter celebrating everything from architectural and interior design through to build quality and innovation, one-off houses to major developments.

To be eligible, the home, scheme, or phase of the scheme entered for the award must have been completed since 1 June 2018.

Find out more about the awards categories and submit your entry online at www.britishhomesawards.co.uk. Event Manager Georgia Baily is available to offer support and answer any questions. She can be contacted via georgia.baily@haymarket.com or on 020 8267 4431