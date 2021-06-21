Hospitality in a post-covid world, flexibility, social distancing and the One World Trade Center

Alexandra holds a Diploma in Architecture from University of Applied Science of Cologne, Germany and earned a Master of Architecture from Universidad Politecnica de Catalunya, Spain. She is also a LEED Accredited Professional.

She joined Fogarty Finger in 2011, and has been involved in many projects including Brooklyn Navy Yard’s public and amenity spaces, Nike and Uber workplaces, and a boutique hotel in downtown Manhattan.

Other projects Alexandra has worked on include spaces for the 1700 Broadway Club, The Rockefeller Group, and the upcoming 141 Willoughby commercial office space in downtown Brooklyn.

