2021 WIN Awards entry: KIIWII Brunch&Bar - DOMANI Architectural Co., Ltd

KIIWII restaurant bar is located in an inclusive city-Chengdu, China.

At the turn of the T-shapes intersection of the old street, the designer cuts the platform where the black eaves extending from two directions meet into two elegant triangular “out eaves”, which is vivid and light, cordial and friendly, and strengthens the structural expressiveness of the appearance of the space. The interior and exterior walls are opened, allowing the interior space and the outer space to form a free shuttle line, blurring the sense of boundary. At the “open” entrance”, plants are naturally intersecting in the indoor and outdoor spaces, providing both privacy and openness, allowing people to enjoy leisure in the city and making the shop a landscape integrated with the city naturally. For the interior space, the designer uses mirrored stainless steel suspended from different angles to superimpose the reflection of the space below, thereby forming a visually complex relationship of overlap, dislocation, and distortion. In terms of furnishings, the designer chooses various materials such as fabric, glass, solid wood, and metal to make the space more diversified and full of fashion sense.

Moderate amounts of outdoor furniture are used indoors to relax the overall indoor atmosphere. The indoor lighting adopts spot lighting.

Each lamp is accurately positioned and individually dimmed to achieve effective lighting while avoiding the dazzling feeling of diners below.

