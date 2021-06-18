2021 WIN Awards entry: Bath Abbey, UK - Michael Grubb Studio

Phase 1 of the historic £19.3 million Bath Abbey Footprint project is complete and includes a new energy efficient lighting scheme, designed by Michael Grubb Studio.

The new lighting system plays a major role in revealing and celebrating the Abbey’s unique architectural features, whilst providing flexible scenes for various services and events. The choice of warm white light evokes an inviting and intimate ambience that acknowledges the Abbey’s status as a place of worship.

Simultaneously, the lighting has the capability to create impact via a variety of impressive, dramatically lit scenes for events that the Abbey will be able to utilise for many years to come.

The entire lighting system has been upgraded and operates via a new DMX lighting control system, which allows each LED lamp to be individually controlled. This delivers an infinite amount of flexibility and the opportunity to animate lighting during services or for special events.

