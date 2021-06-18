  1. Edmound Bourrilhon: Photography, Teresa Le: Videographer
  2. Edmound Bourrilhon: Photography, Teresa Le: Videographer
  3. Edmound Bourrilhon: Photography, Teresa Le: Videographer
Joanne Motee

2021 WIN Awards entry: Aesthetik Skin and Laser Clinic - Joanne Motee

Aesthetik Skin and Laser Clinic by Joanne Motee is an entry in the Spas, health clubs and gyms category of the 2021 WIN Awards

A Ceremony of Spaces'
Aesthetik Skin & Laser clinic reflects the pinnacle of the aestheticians' craft, exuding ceremony and culture. The design offers a nurturing and nourishing experience, celebrating the imperfections of different forms and reinforcing the brand's focus on services and the personal perception of individual beauty. Exotic materiality with ambient ombre treatments represent skin tonalities, and fluid archways emanate a luxurious bathhouse.

The design brief successfully accomplished a refuge, sanctuary and place to celebrate oneself. Every detail was considered by the practice to ensure the design is an essential part of the larger Aesthetik narrative of purity and simplicity.

Key Facts

WIN Awards
Joanne Motee
2021 Entry
Spas, Health clubs and Gyms
Australia

