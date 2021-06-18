2021 WIN Awards entry: Aesthetik Skin and Laser Clinic - Joanne Motee

A Ceremony of Spaces'

Aesthetik Skin & Laser clinic reflects the pinnacle of the aestheticians' craft, exuding ceremony and culture. The design offers a nurturing and nourishing experience, celebrating the imperfections of different forms and reinforcing the brand's focus on services and the personal perception of individual beauty. Exotic materiality with ambient ombre treatments represent skin tonalities, and fluid archways emanate a luxurious bathhouse.

The design brief successfully accomplished a refuge, sanctuary and place to celebrate oneself. Every detail was considered by the practice to ensure the design is an essential part of the larger Aesthetik narrative of purity and simplicity.

