2021 WIN Awards entry: Jing Cai Xuan（Shanghai Panorama Hotel branch） - Beijing PRO Lighting Design Co., Ltd

The project located the 27th to 32nd level on the corner between Finance Street of the Shanghai Bund and International Shipping Street in the North Bund. It contains ten suites of various sizes. One may view the Bund and Lujiazui from the window.

The interior design of Jing Cai Xuan reinvents the original space. The arc-shaped stairwell extends through Level 29th to 31st. The Malevich-style linear arts integrates in various interior corners. As a high-end restaurant, it doesn’t add complex decorations into the premise.

Instead the space becomes an enormous art piece through stacking sides and crossing lines. We use hidden light in the space. Through intervention of lighting, one may obtain a delicate sense over the space, oneself, and the Bund through the process of dining.

All the information about how to enter the 2021 WIN Awards is here.

We are very happy to offer support so please don’t hesitate to email Shakira Browne, Senior Event Manager with any questions at shakira.browne@haymarket.com.

Last year more than 40 countries took part in the WIN Awards with strong showings from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. And we saw some truly outstanding interior designs, take a look at the winners from last year here.