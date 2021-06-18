2021 WIN Awards entry: MAZE Hotel - MAZE Hotel

Maze Hotel is located on Nathan Road, the busiest street in Yau Ma Tei. Few blocks away, you will arrive at Shanghai Street, the center of the former Yau Ma Tei community. Goldsmiths, jewellery, copperware shop makers flourished on Shanghai Street in the 1970s and ’80s. For many years many shops work unyielding hard making with their hands sophisticated and durable pieces and striving to keep alive the wisdom of past generation.

At the preliminary stage, the idea was to incorporate some timeless elements into the hotel design. With elements that respond to current aesthetic interest, the design evoke a feeling of closeness, of home.

The copper-colored metal finishes and wood finishes are used in combinations, warm and delicate. At the lobby, the original irregular-shaped wooden table top is retained, matched with curved metal table legs. The lighting fixture with craft-metal texture, presenting neat geometric lines. The whole space is simple yet atmospheric, just like the characteristics of Yau Ma Tei community.

The same concept has been applied in the design of the guest rooms, but with “addition and subtraction”. The fixtures and decorations are mainly wood, embellished with copper and leather ornaments. The hardware accessories are all in copper gold, which echoes the fixture. The vintage style sparks a feeling of nostalgia.

