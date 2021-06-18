2021 WIN Awards entry: In｜Out - Rationale International — Masanori Design Studio

The embodied cognition that the environment poses to people is unconscious and profound. When nature is integrated with art and culture in the same space, it will bring out extraordinary sensory and spiritual experience. The designers adopted architectural approaches to change the order and ambience of the interior space. In such way, the architecture, nature and the interior harmoniously work together, bringing out the vitality and spirituality.

The simple geometric blocks and lines are combined in different ways to allow for wind, light and water into the interior. The design that constructs a circular hallway with discontinuous wall isolates outdoor noises and makes lights flow and form various visual effects.

The off-white concrete color at low saturation and black hues together realize a tranquil ambience. The hallway next to the pool side in the interior balcony and the hallway in the interior space combine to be a close-loop corridor with double circulation routes.

The design refreshes the circulation of traditional hallways, enhancing the fluidity of the space and relieving people’s anxiety as well.

This tranquil yet dynamic space can be used for art gallery and multiple cultural activities such as press release and fashion show, etc.

All the information about how to enter the 2021 WIN Awards is here.

We are very happy to offer support so please don’t hesitate to email Shakira Browne, Senior Event Manager with any questions at shakira.browne@haymarket.com.

Last year more than 40 countries took part in the WIN Awards with strong showings from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. And we saw some truly outstanding interior designs, take a look at the winners from last year here.