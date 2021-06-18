2021 WIN Awards entry: New Quarter - Ewert Leaf

The brief called to reinvigorate the existing iconic 160 sq m, Hanoi Hannah New Quarter to reflect Commune Groups fresh, new take on their menu and edgy approach to Melbourne inspired Vietnamese cuisine, embracing the flavours and history of the local Richmond area.

A multidisciplinary collaborative approach was taken, uniting architecture, brand, fine art and photography to create a unique venue that is both rich in colour and texture whilst restrained in approach.

Completed in March 2021, the uncertainty of the Melbourne’s hospitality landscape, shortage of available materials and various lockdowns initially proved challenging during the design and construction periods. However, these restraints also allowed us to embrace a new perspective on the way we approach design. This new founded opportunity focused on collaborating with local craftspeople and specialist trades to create bespoke, custom design solutions unique to New Quarter. These crafted elements, including hand troweled rendered walls teamed with hand painted coloured accents, locally manufactured furniture and joinery can be seen and experienced throughout the venue.

Providing contrast to the rich artwork, the new interior is pared back with cork top tables, natural muted tones in timber, hardwood veneers and textured plaster. The warm neutral walls reflect the natural light during the day and transform it into a dark and moody space at night with the rattan overhead bulkhead becoming the heart of the space. Diners are encouraged to appreciate Melbourne’s art and music scene whilst also digging in and getting their hands dirty!

