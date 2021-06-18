2021 WIN Awards entry: Kering Offices - fr-ee Fernando Romero Enterprise

The new Kering offices are located in the Polanco area of Mexico City. Their construction was completed in the first days of January 2021 with a total area of 740 sq m. The goal was to create a space that was both dynamic and calming while ensuring the comfort, safety, and wellness of employees. Taking into consideration the thermal, light, and acoustic comfort, the building welcomes natural lighting throughout, illustrating Kering’s commitment to a healthier work environment.

The office space sits within two levels of a corporate building and is linked by a sculptural helicoidal staircase., which serves as a focal element that can be seen from anywhere from the office. Interior partitions of the offices are constructed of transparent and curved glass at their corners, which creates a bold, dynamic contrast to the neutral interior. The materials chosen for the office include wood, concrete, and glass, and the color palette is based on natural colors: black, white, grey, and beige.

Many of the materials used in the design are from Mexico:

• Recinto stone, which is a volcanic stone coming from an area near Mexico City;

• Chukum finish on the walls; comes from the bark of a tree that can be found in Yucatan. This technique originated in Mayan culture.

The offices were designed for a Gold LEED certification. Air-circulation, finishes, adhesives, sealants, indoor acoustic insulation, ventilation systems, and lighting codes are some of the aspects that were considered in the project to fulfill the certification.

