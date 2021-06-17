2021 WIN Awards entry: Trout & Partners Shanghai HQ - Woods Bagot

Trout & Partners Shanghai HQ is a workplace that carefully expresses the corporate culture - aspiring to spatially represent the company’s unique methodology of strategic positioning. By reflecting the company’s business and culture, the result is a carefully articulated design of premium materials and highly functional tech-rich spaces.

A full service offering of brand visioning, interior design, styling and visual identity is provided in this 2,798 sq m space to deliver a carefully articulated design of premium materials and highly functional tech-rich spaces.

By translating the company’s methodology of "outside/in thinking", the form of a cube is explored by various interventions to inform the spatial planning and detail. These interventions begin to determine the spatial function: privacy and acoustics, focus or collaborative work, formal or social settings, framing of views.

To achieve an unconventional reception experience, designers created a “plinth” reception counter blurs different functions and brings the guest within to experience the inner workings of Trout – the multi-functional space is transformed to meet the requirement of hosting events. Premium materials and detailing express Trout’s upmarket image and celebrate the office’s incredible location on the Huangpu River.

Taking a key position in the floor plate, the CEO Office and the VIP Room are executive spaces which combine a sense of luxury and providing a moment to step “inside the mind” of Trout. A history walk is set in the corridor which connects the reception area and CEO room executive zone, creating a walkable art space communicates Trout & Partners’ historic milestones.

