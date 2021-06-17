2021 WIN Awards entry: Duo Yun Xuan Art Center Co-working Space - Yushe Design

Located at the waterfront of Huangpu River in Shanghai, adjoining the most popular republic space -West Bund Cultural Corridor(WBCC), Duo Yun Xuan Art Center features to create a unique and artistic workplace for young creatives from cultural and its related fields.

Coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus, the design offers an architectonic experience that evokes both its ethos and its current deviations, instead of translating the Bauhaus aesthetic literally. Thus, color and formation interventions together with geometric abstraction are used in an innovative way to activate the space.

The concept of "Duo Yun" (in Chinese means a cloud) are deconstructed into abstract curvilinear forms inserted into different levels, which can be perceived as the functional division of each floor and also installations for art activities. Three groups of primary colors which are a strong indication of the selected Bauhaus original content, combined with geometric abstraction of the formation interacted with each other, allowing people to participate in the creation of the space.

The related commerce is centralized on the underground floor, so we created a large atrium and a red installation at the periphery of the escalator that connects the two floors, activating the underground space. The red aluminum perforated panel provides a strong contrast against dark black and grey background, creating a strict but playful atmosphere.

We also transformed the unremarkable public corridor into a multi-functional leisure space which don’t mind you a typical office, in order to allow users to have a better experience of work.

