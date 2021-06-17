2021 WIN Awards entry: Chengdu Grand Shopping Centre - Benoy

Chengdu Grand Shopping Center is a retail destination for ‘Generation Z’. Situated in the southern section of Tianfu Avenue in Gaoxin District, the project sits at the heart of the financial district. With 130,000 sq m of commercial space, it satisfies the mid-range, high-end lifestyle and cultural demands of local visitors.

Benoy was tasked to optimize the already topped-out commercial plan as well as carrying out interior design for this futuristic shopping space. The development is divided into two distinctive sections by a road and linked by an underground corridor. Plot A is positioned as the retail space for leading brands, featuring bold colours and striking spatial compositions.

Two years in the making, Benoy worked hard to explore novel commercial environments that would cater to the consumption habits of future consumer groups and offer a diverse mix of interactive consumer experiences both online and offline.

The overall interior design concept was inspired by a ‘growth’ theme, it reflects the long-term success of the project and the client’s desire to strengthen and expand their brand image. The main atrium of the eight-storey superstructure features two “crystal boxes” that rise from the ground level. As the visual focus for the entire space, their functions form a key focal point, the boxes comprise numerous commercial features, making them high-value assets. The staggered arrangement of the recessed floors keeps the bustling commercial scene on the ground in constant view as visitors wander along the public walkways on each floor, shopping, socializing, amid the hive of activity.

