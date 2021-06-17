2021 WIN Awards entry: Airborne Experience - Experience design

The successful and internationally acclaimed Airborne Experience at Hartenstein has been reimagined by designer Tinker imagineers. The experience creatively immerses visitors in the Battle of Arnhem, that took place in September 1944, and take them on a coherent journey through harrowing events. Visitors will get a first-hand impression, scene by scene, as they witness the huge airborne operation and battle.

History is brought to life through a state-of-the-art combination of realist decors, overwhelming authentic footage, and perfectly timed light, sound and smoke effects. Besides, the renewal encompassed new scenographic areas, more cinematic lighting and better articulated human figures. But most noticeable is a completely new AV-approach with an ambitious 60-channel sound design and more immersive use of projected media.

Visitors board a glider plane, sit down, and are briefed about the mission. Through the windows, you witness the plane being towed in England - and then the benches start rocking, the fuselage squeaks and creaks, you hear the voices of brave and frightened soldiers.

After landing, the visitors disembark into the panoramic Dutch landing meadows. The operation that has begun in good spirits soon turns into a nightmare, as you witness the fights in the streets with German troops. Finally, they join the soldiers when fleeing back over the Rhine-river.

Visitors leave the exhibition through an area where they can reﬂect on what they just experienced when listening to an emotional soundscape of eyewitness anecdotes. Facts and statistics on the walls oﬀer insight, while crosses overhead symbolise the fallen soldiers.

