2021 WAN Awards entry: San Francisco State University Liberal and Creative Arts Building - Mark Cavagnero Associates

The new Liberal and Creative Arts Building at San Francisco State University is the first new academic building completed at SF State in 25 years. The building is a state-of-the-art testament to the strength of SFSU’s program, slated to prepare the coming generations to lead and evolve the media landscape.

The new building includes two multi-story television studios, along with a TV newsroom; radio station; video post-production space; audio recording, production, and post-production space; and related classroom space for the Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts (BECA) program. It is conceived as a flexible learning and production environment for teaching electronic media capture, editing, and broadcast that can be adapted to changing technologies.

Located on a highly trafficked quad, the building offers passersby views into its television news studio on its first floor, inviting outside in. The project includes all of the BECA program as well as additional interdisciplinary lecture space.

The design team built consensus with multiple departments, stakeholders, and end-users to deliver the final design. The program balances both students’ needs, and the diverse needs of the building’s program, with flexible learning labs that serve the gamut of modern broadcasting media types. The LCA Building creates collaborative learning environment, interstitial spaces, and places for students to work alone and together, facilitating both social and quiet study. The concrete-steel hybrid supports acoustics and limits vibration, while carving out spaces for both large production studios and intimate labs. The glass also supports acoustics, and lightens its sculptural form.

