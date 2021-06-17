2021 WAN Awards entry: Tea Leaf Market of Zhuguanlong Township - SUP Atelier

Lifecycle-based holistic design of material treatment strategies are proposed to make sure the pavilion would have minimum environment impact locally. Main building material, including stone, bamboo and earth are collected locally, avoiding long distance travel with extra energy cost and pollution. Used material including metal sheet and timber frame from tore-down house are recollected and reshaped as pavilion roof tile, which are durable enough for reuse.

Meanwhile, the way of discard of different material is evaluated and way of treating material after the building’s tore-down about 15 years later is suggested, including that earth could be reused as other rammed wall; bamboo and wood could be cleaned and redesigned into furniture; stone could be reorganized as landscape path and paving, etc.

Lifecycle carbon emission is calculated and optimized based on the framework including design, construct, operate and discard. Recollected metal and timber, together with natural material bamboo, earth and stone becomes the most part of the building, reducing largely of carbon emission of material and construction. Solar thermal simulation and ventilation simulation is composed to optimize the space with better thermal comfort, minimizing the lighting and air-condition energy consumption at lowest point. Most of materials could be reused on site or around the community, reducing the discard carbon emission 10 years later. Material utilization become a loop in the lifecycle and the building overall carbon emission is limited to 24 tCO2 in 10 years’ time and can be balanced easily by 100 sq m bamboo landscape surround the pavilion.

