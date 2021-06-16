2021 WAN Awards entry: SOS Children's Village - JGMA

The design for the new SOS Children’s Villages Illinois and Maestro Cares Community Center exemplifies a unification of SOS’s child-fostering mission with the surrounding family “villages” of the Roosevelt Square community. The prominent corner site along the active Blue Island Avenue, just south and west of Chicago’s downtown area, will welcome engagement with adjacent residential neighborhoods while presenting a positive and compelling outward image to the public.

Slated to be the first new cross-laminated timber (CLT) structure built in Chicago, JGMA’s design is a physical manifestation of the forward-thinking nature of the SOS Children’s Villages organization. Inside the building, a dialogue is fostered between private programming: administrative and counseling offices; and more open, collective and communal programs: group study areas, a community event space and educational kitchen. JGMA located the community gathering and dining space and a roof terrace at the second floor, celebrating views to downtown Chicago to inspire children, families and all

who pass through.

SOS Children’s Villages Illinois will be well served by public transportation, automobile, bicycle and pedestrian access. Through these many modes of accessing the new location, the SOS Children’s Villages will participate in and augment the vibrancy of the existing neighborhood. Processional approaches to the building through a public plaza and community gardens also contribute to a sense of arrival, while establishing a positive street presence, clear site circulation and community-oriented outdoor gathering. Ultimately, this new center facilitates and encourages community interaction, while providing for safe and comfortable facilities for children, families and staff.

All the information about how to enter the 2021 WAN Awards is here.

We are very happy to offer support so please don’t hesitate to email Shakira Browne, Senior Event Manager with any questions at shakira.browne@haymarket.com.

Last year more than 40 countries took part in the WAN Awards with strong showings from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. And we saw some truly outstanding interior designs, take a look at the winners from last year here.