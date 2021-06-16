2021 WAN Awards entry: Esperanza Health Centers - JGMA

Esperanza Health Centers is a community health system whose mission is to promote healthy lifestyles and improve health status through the provision of high-quality care and wellness services.

Emphasizing prevention and education provided by a bilingual and culturally diverse staff dedicated to overcoming the barriers faced by underserved communities. Esperanza—meaning hope in Spanish - is living up to its name.

The new building stands as a beacon of hope and health to the Brighton Park community. Transforming a once blighted brown lot into a canvas of orange prismatic color shifting panels, perforated by a pattern of rhomboid windows all above the continuous glazing ringing the ground floor entries. Inside visitor’s find MLEA services, a community pharmacy, a large multi-purpose room, cooking classes, and educational activities that promote health. Connecting the building’s two floors is the main circulating staircase. It is an architectural centerpiece uses color and visual movement to lead patients from the entry lobby up to the second floor. Using warm and expressive colors that weave into the spatial design to create intuitive wayfinding for patients and visitors. Lastly, the open work areas for Esperanza’s medical caregivers and providers, are designed with large walls of glazing to harvest natural light while visually connecting to the people and neighborhood of Brighton Park.

Size: 26,000 sq ft

