2021 WAN Awards entry: Daley College MTEC - JGMA

The new building celebrates the manufacturing industry through the expression of materials such as metal panels, glass and exposed steel. In addition, the underside of the bridge has been intentionally painted caution yellow which is commonly seen in manufacturing.

The procession under the bridge leads students through a landscape which merges with brightly colored signage to create a new front door for both the MTEC and the campus itself.

The new addition creates a more unified campus with a connectivity of interior and exterior terraces for users to enjoy in the warm weather months. These green areas will facilitate the students’ and faculty’s interaction providing connections with nature and lead to increased cognitive function and wellness. The circulation spaces inside the building intentionally collide with seating areas, platforms and alcoves to encourage students to congregate and participate in incidental learning between peers.

This project speaks to issues larger than architecture; it is the embodiment of the community and seeks to revitalize the area by creating a connective dialogue that all are significant and welcome.

This project also challenges the latent stereotypes of a community college and alters the psychology of simply crossing the street to go to class. Through dynamic spatial organizations and site-responsive architecture, the new building will not only be a catalyst for growth and change within Daley College, but the greater surrounding community.

Size: 65,000 sq ft

