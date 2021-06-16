2021 WAN Awards entry: Grade II Listed Townhouse Remodelling - 23+GS/318

Thoughtful architectural intervention has reinterpreted this four storey Grade II listed Victorian townhouse for the 21st Century.

A series of poorly arranged and neglected spaces were revived by the insertion of a double storey atrium.

On the elevated principal floor and arranged around this atrium is a dining room crowned with a lozenge shaped vault, a sitting room fringed with French doors and a commanding kitchen at the literal and figurative heart of the home. From here, a staircase with glass treads - accessed via a glass bridge - theatrically descends towards a family room, gym and a guest suite on the lower ground floor.

Formerly dark and with low ceilings, this floor is transformed by light from above and by a renewed connection to the rear garden via a series of gentle, planted terraces.

Delicate structural alterations and light-touch decorative works were carried out to the historic portion of the house that contains bedroom suites for the clients’ four children, whilst a compact master bedroom leads to a master bathroom with lustrous brass accents.

In the historic part, a dual aspect reception room is finished with restored Victorian cornices, timber shutters, 3/4 height panelling and French doors, providing an intimate and bright study space.

A palette of pale Douglas fir floorboards and muted walls provide a neutral canvas for pops of colour such as handmade Danish floor tiles and fitted joinery. These quality finishes respect the heritage of the building whilst providing an unpretentious, Scandi backdrop suited to modern family life.

