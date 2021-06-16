2021 WAN Awards entry: Whitepod, Eco-Chalets - Montalba Architects

Nestled in the Swiss Alps above Monthey, Switzerland, the eco-chalets coexist with the mountainside allowing for an environmentally preserved hospitality experience amongst the alpine landscape.

The minimalist chalets are conceived to receive families and groups wishing to spend a few days in the mountains. Made entirely with Swiss materials and products, the larch wood paneled exterior, and interior millwork by a local fabricator, creates a seamless transition between the structures and mountainous environment while also evoking the design of a traditional Swiss chalet.

A central bloc containing all services separates the volume of the chalet with the night part composed of 3 bedrooms on one side and the day part with the entrance, dining room and the living room on the other side.

