2021 WAN Awards entry: Vancouver Forest - Urban Agency

The design for Vancouver Forest takes inspiration from the scenic forest regions of the BC area. Using timber and greenery, the project forms a welcoming and vibrant domain for residents and the community.

Providing both private apartments and a community space on the upper and lower floors respectively, the development is expressed as two separate units for the first three storeys and then fuse from the fourth floor. This creates an outdoor passage through its core. The structure’s permeability contributes to the public realm, offering connectivity between parallel streets.

Ascending in a series of stepped terraces from the south end, the apartments are exposed to ample sunlight. This graduated façade also facilitates architectural integration. The curved corners of the façade soften the building’s appearance and to enhance its dynamism and fluidity.

The façade is characterised by its lively articulation and vibrant natural materials. Equal proportions of timber to glass adhere to the Passive House standards, ensuring greater energy efficiency.

Terraces, intermittent balconies and timber posts offer depth to the elevation. This ‘column forest’ effect creates a strong architectural identity that alludes to the region’s natural environment. These clusters of timber columns reference both the nearby woodlands and their journey from forest to building, by floating up the river.

To complement the warmth and texture of the timber façade, the structure is envisaged with foliage and trees along the terraces. This ‘living canopy’ envelopes the building in an ever changing façade, echoing the vitality, colour and dappled light of a forest grove.

All the information about how to enter the 2021 WAN Awards is here.

We are very happy to offer support so please don’t hesitate to email Shakira Browne, Senior Event Manager with any questions at shakira.browne@haymarket.com.

Last year more than 40 countries took part in the WAN Awards with strong showings from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. And we saw some truly outstanding interior designs, take a look at the winners from last year here.