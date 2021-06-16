2021 WAN Awards entry: Guilin Medical School Affiliated Hospital - HDR

The Guilin Medical School Affiliated Hospital is located in one of the most spectacular destinations in China. A beautiful city on the west bank of Li River, Guilin is famous for its beautiful landscape, limestone karst mountains, and the fragrant sweet Osmanthus trees.

The new 1,700-bed, two-million-square-foot hospital will accommodate clinical care, teaching and research programs, which are currently provided in the co-located medical school and hospital campus.

The design concept of the project, “Garden in Garden,” is inspired by the natural landscape and culture of Guilin. Both the form and exterior design of the building are inspired by Guilin’s flowering Osmanthus. Osmanthus patterns throughout the facility create an aesthetically and physically healing environment. Several courtyards with therapeutic landscapes, roof gardens and light wells will improve the patient and staff experience.

The series of inpatient towers placed throughout the site are also unique, providing plenty of views and natural sunlight for the patient rooms and centrally located family zones. The symbolism of the local Osmanthus flower is dispersed throughout the building and gives its visitors a sense of local culture and belonging. The integration of nature into the hospital not only provides visually appealing imagery, but also helps patients and visitors remain connected to the unique and iconic natural surroundings of Guilin.

