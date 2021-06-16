2021 WAN Awards entry: Sheikh Shakbout Medical City - Stantec

Sheikh Shakbout Medical City is considered as one of the largest 10 hospitals in the UAE. The new 732-bed medical city is nearly 300,000 sqm. with 2B+G+11 story state-of-the-art Tertiary Care facility.

SSMC will become one of the major medical facilities specialized in intensive care among the region with several operation rooms, emergency departments, ICU, labor and delivery rooms as well as medical research center. With a staggering 154 beds is dedicated to ICU, the facility will be one of the largest ICU specialized medical facilities in the country.

SSMC will be the only poly-trauma center in the emirate and will operate the only burn unit in the country.

The medical city consists of several buildings, including the main hospital building comprising of 4 towers, an outpatient building with rooftop gardens, administration and training annex that houses administrative offices in a day-lit environment, simulation labs, teaching & seminar rooms and a large multifunction auditorium.

Utility buildings, and electricity and air conditioning plant, 2 helipads provided for emergency services and a mortuary are also developed at the project. All of these are surrounded by large external landscapes carefully designed following a specialized study to ensure comfort and tranquility and provide an appropriate healing environment and parking space for 1,601 cars. Its recruitment capacity can be estimated with an up to 440 Medical staff and 1,800 nursing staff.

It has two Presidential suites and 36 VIP suites spread out on two Royal floors featuring a dedicated drop off area and elevators.

