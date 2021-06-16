2021 WAN Awards entry: Bond Mansions - Conran and Partners

Bond Mansions is a key building within the three-phase redevelopment of Wornington Green - a community-focused regeneration project which seeks to provide much needed new high-quality, contemporary homes whilst enhancing all that is great about the vibrant Portobello Road neighbourhood.

Conran and Partners won an invited competition for Phase 2 architects and was subsequently appointed as Phase 3 masterplanners and architects. In both cases, existing residents were members of the selection panel.

A seven storey linear building, Bond Mansions is the most recent apartment building to be completed. Following the sweep of Wornington Road, it marks the start of the ‘spine’ to the masterplan, and acts as the backdrop to one edge of the re-sited Athlone Gardens, a significant new London garden square connecting to Portobello Road.

A mixed tenure residential scheme comprising 72% social rent accommodation with the remaining private homes, our primary brief was simple; to create a tenure blind proposal of the highest quality, meeting the needs of the existing residents.

Taking a context-driven approach to the building’s location in Kensington and Chelsea, Bond Mansions references the traditional Notting Hill terraces, utilising high quality materials such as handmade brick and reconstituted Portland stone, overlaid with classic proportions and crafted detailing to create a calm, timeless residential building of the highest quality.

