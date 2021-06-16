2021 WAN Awards entry: Yabuli Conference Centre - MAD Architects

Cited along the axis of a mountain, “Yabuli Conference Centre” is a tent-like structure that is defined by soft, sloping lines. Casually mirroring its mountainous backdrop, it reaches a maximum height of 24m, allowing it to settle quietly into the landscape. While humble in its presence, it does not lose the dynamic atmosphere of northern China - integrated with the sky, the ground, the snow, the forest, and the mountains.

Organized over four floors, the scheme encompasses a museum, a small and large auditorium (356-seats and 1000-seats respectively), a series of conference rooms and studios, and additional exhibition areas throughout. The focal point is a skylight positioned at the centre of the roof that allows natural light to flood into the interior. It acts as a symbolic metaphor for the bright ideas and brilliant discussions generated during the events held within. Windows throughout have been positioned so that even from indoors, people can enjoy uninterrupted panoramic views of the surrounding natural scenery throughout the seasons. Public plazas located at both the entrance and posterior of the building open up towards the natural backdrop creating a dialogue between architecture and nature. The chameleonic existence of the design’s reflective exterior expresses how the architecture relates and changes state with its surroundings, making a subtle, but powerful statement in its unique context.

In its completion, it will form a landscape of ideas, nature and art, and stand as a significant meeting place for Chinese and international entrepreneurs alike to gather and share ideas.

