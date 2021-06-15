2021 WAN Awards entry: Depot Boijmans van Beuningen - MVRDV

Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen, the world’s first accessible art depot, was completed in September 2020. This spring and summer over 151,000 art object will be moved in. November 6 the Depot will open its doors for the public. It is located in the centre of Rotterdam, on the front porch of the Museumpark.

The assignment was to offer a glimpse behind the scenes of the museum world and make the whole art collection accessible to the public. The Depot features exhibition halls, a rooftop garden, and a restaurant, in addition to an enormous amount of storage space for art and design.

The form of the 39.5-metre-high Depot is ovoid, a building ‘in the round’. Its bowl-like form means that the ground-level footprint is small – maintaining views into and routes through the Museumpark – while the roof is as expansive as possible. Its façade is reflective, which is comprised of 6,609 sq m of glass, and subdivided into 1,664 mirrored panels.

Each storage space is provided with a specific climate that is maintained by a climate control system. There are five different climate zones, suited to works of art produced with different materials: metal, plastic, organic/inorganic, and photography.

Another public attraction is the rooftop forest at a height of 35m, populated by 75 multi-stemmed birch trees.

A combination of geothermal heat exchange, solar panels, LED lighting, and high-performance insulation makes the building energy neutral with regards to building-related energy consumption.

Rainwater is stored in the basement and used for irrigation and toilet facilities.

