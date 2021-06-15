2021 WAN Awards entry: Supporting Office Building for Municipal Maintenance in Qianjiang New Town - UAD

Situated in Qianjiang New Town (Hangzhou CBD), the project serves as the maintenance and management of municipal facilities, its functional buildings are supposed to be harmonious with the surrounding environment, look elegant and dignified as well as revealing modernity and affinity.

Our design hoped to build a low-profile city landmark by creating a beautiful public space. The building is only an ornament to the park, like a delicate "box" beside the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal. The conference room as the core space on the fourth floor straddles the main building as a personalized structure, from where people can overlook the Qiantang River.

Construction materials like blue-gray glass and light-gray stones are used with dark metal plates to create a standard digitalized，fresh and lively facade.

The landscape design mainly originates from the ideology of sharing, harmony, and coexistence with urban space to embody three-dimensional, penetrable, and functional features of the space.

All the information about how to enter the 2021 WAN Awards is here.

We are very happy to offer support so please don’t hesitate to email Shakira Browne, Senior Event Manager with any questions at shakira.browne@haymarket.com.

Last year more than 40 countries took part in the WAN Awards with strong showings from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. And we saw some truly outstanding interior designs, take a look at the winners from last year here.