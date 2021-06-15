2021 WAN Awards entry: Canteen of Hangzhou Vocational & Technical College - UAD

As an indispensable element of a university campus, canteen can be said as a place where students stay most often. How to surpass the most basic function of dining, and to expand it into a community-based space that integrates learning, working, leisure, and communication, and give more meaning and influence on the school living area, is the focus of our design.

This project is located in the northeast corner of the existing campus of Hangzhou Vocational and Technical College, with a total above-ground building area of 6551.8m sq m.

We hope to create such a living environment: sufficient sunshine, smooth ventilation, quiet and elegant courtyard, comfortable and warm rooms. On the basis of ensuring the complete use of the main space of the canteen, it expands outward to form an orderly space with double-layered colonnades, transforming it into an elegant and quiet leisure space.

The slender colonnade, thin roof, and the spiraling straight stairs not only bring visual beauty, but also form a transitional place for shelter from wind and rain.

The design pays attention to coordinating with the existing buildings in the campus. The façade emphasizes the use of vertical lines, combined with white texture paint, to create an elegant and comfortable atmosphere. The squares on the east and south sides of the canteen are mainly hard pavement, decorated with tree arrays provide extra spaces for students' outdoor activities.

Here, quietness and liveliness can coexist without interfering with each other. Convenient transportation and interesting spaces can complement each other.

