2021 WAN Awards entry: Kirsch Pharma HealthCare - SAOTA

In the design for the new head office and production site for Kirsch Pharma HealthCare GmbH in Bissendorf, Wedemark, Germany, the challenge was to rethink the often underwhelming and generic industrial prototype.

Kirsch Pharma HealthCare’s new factory and headquarters is a somewhat anonymous industrial zone without distinctive contextual cues. South African‐based architects SAOTA approached the project with the understanding that a meaningful architectural response to this environment would require a building that stood as a sculptural object in the landscape, making a strong architectural statement that imparted a sense of presence and identity in its own right.

Kirsch Pharma HealthCare specialises in the production of finished pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements (oral dosage forms) for the pharmaceutical, nutritional, biotechnology, veterinary and cosmetic industries. In addition to an efficient state‐of‐the‐art factory, the company required a reception and office area that would articulate its ethos and identity while tying together the office and production facility. It also aimed to create an uplifting work environment for its employees while instilling in them a sense of institutional pride and wellbeing.

The design of the factory building was dictated largely by functional requirements and consists of a simple rectangular structure clad with light grey steel cassette walls forming a skirt. The office and factory building were contrasted with a striking sculptural canopy over its main face and entrance. This bold, futuristic form helps orientate visitors and guide them towards the arrival point while mediating the transition from exterior to interior.

All the information about how to enter the 2021 WAN Awards is here.

We are very happy to offer support so please don’t hesitate to email Shakira Browne, Senior Event Manager with any questions at shakira.browne@haymarket.com.

Last year more than 40 countries took part in the WAN Awards with strong showings from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. And we saw some truly outstanding interior designs, take a look at the winners from last year here.