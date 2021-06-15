2021 WAN Awards entry: Kingsway Tower - SAOTA

Kingsway Tower in Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria is a landmark mixed-use building set on a prominent corner on Alfred Rewane Road, an arterial road that bisects the city leading north towards the airport and south to Victoria Island. The building is 15 storeys high with a basement, a two-level retail podium, a parking podium and 12 office floor levels.

The distinctively swollen, billowing form of the tower subtly references the square sails of the traditional boats on Lagos Lagoon.

The folded, perforated aluminium screens on the outer façade are arranged in multiple layers, creating a porous, permeable façade.

The slab projects past the glass face and the aluminium screen is positioned at the end of the slab, which improves the passive performance of the building by reducing the solar load and allows access around the perimeter for easy cleaning and maintenance.

The other climatic response was to position the building with the short facades facing east-west, and the long facades north and south. The sun gets into the sky very quickly in Lagos, which means one deals with a heat load that comes from a vertical angle. The combination of the overhangs, the shading devices and the north-south elevations is very effective.

In addition to passive energy solutions that significantly reduce the requirement for air-conditioning and providing ample natural lighting, all servicing - water supply and treatment, backup power generation and sewage treatment - is provided on site.

