2021 WAN Awards entry: King's Road, London - Benoy

Drawing inspiration from the site’s former use as a botanical nursery, the King’s Road project is marked by a seemingly suspended garden box that punctuates a refined fluted brick façade. This glass menagerie, inspired by the 19th century Wardian plant cases and showcasing botanical curiosities, becomes a sustainable beacon for the King's Road.

Benoy’s vision for 81-103 King’s Road is for a unique sustainable mixed-use development; an open, green, light-filled space for people to come to work, shop, eat and relax, based around a verdant central courtyard.

The 18,000 sq m site is steeped in history. Surrounded by conservation areas and significant buildings, the architectural response needed to be refined, authentic and unique but also to bring back some of the renegade nature of the King’s Road from the 60s and 70s.

The King’s Road project offers the chance to create much needed public realm and re-introduce green spaces back to this part of the city. Inspired by its botanical past, this project incorporates elements and references to apothecary shelves, botanical influences and a transparent garden box element to act as a landmark for the scheme. Green elements are also interwoven through a sedum-tiered roofscape that responds to significant rights of light considerations for residents at the rear and sides. This introduces biodiversity into the scheme and green views for surrounding residents.

The project is targeting BREEAM Outstanding for workplace.

