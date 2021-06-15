2021 WAN Awards entry: Al Nafisi Mosque - Pace

Mosques are widely regarded in Islamic culture as a central driver for imparting proper Islamic worship and knowledge. By definition, a mosque is generally a very symbolic place for a Muslim as a humble way to recreate pure divine presence on earth by coming together for prayer.

As part of the mega-retail development Assima, which is under construction in Kuwait City, Salhia Real Estate company commissioned Pace to design a counterpart mosque for the development.

The objectives:

• Enhancing the urban landscape of the development by redeveloping an unused part its exterior canvas

• Extending end-users’ experience of visiting Assima through connecting place to worshipping in adherence to cultural conventions

• Reimagining with respect how worship, lifestyle and place can be combined in the context of an urban development

A clear challenge for the design team was to marry the requirement of reflecting the contemporary nature of the wider development and its surroundings whilst ensuring that the strict adherence to mosque design were fulfilled and inclusive of all required components.

The theme of ‘timeless simplicity’ was selected as an overarching concept for the design of the mosque which is characterised as a single pure ribbed travertine volume that wraps around itself and envelopes the mosque’s programme.

The traditional structural components of a mosque’s form of base, body and crown of are reflected via material selection with segmentation of the crown level further separated by an engraved metal sheet band that wraps around the entire building featuring holy Arabic inscriptions.

All the information about how to enter the 2021 WAN Awards is here.

We are very happy to offer support so please don’t hesitate to email Shakira Browne, Senior Event Manager with any questions at shakira.browne@haymarket.com.

Last year more than 40 countries took part in the WAN Awards with strong showings from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. And we saw some truly outstanding interior designs, take a look at the winners from last year here.