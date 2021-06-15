2021 WAN Awards entry: S3 Souk - Pace

Located 50 minutes south of Kuwait City, Sabah Al- Ahmad City is a new and emerging district of Kuwait that covers approximately 35 sq km and is located near key industrial areas.

At the heart of the intent of the project, the client’s stated challenge for Pace was to design an inclusive development that aspires to catalyse social and economic life in the city as the heartbeat of the area with consideration of Kuwait’s rich architectural heritage. The scale of development in Kuwait has led to a movement to preserve Kuwait’s architectural and social history and customs to tide a flow of mega-scale mixed-use retail developments.

The project gathers inspiration from traditional souks of Kuwait in layout, tenant areas, circulation, materials and colour. Traditional and vernacular passive strategies are implemented in the layout design of the souk,promoting self-shading and natural cross ventilation air flow.

Human experience and spatial connectivity are at the centre of the project’s purpose. The souk is designed to create an engaging mixed use communal experience that combines a vibrant retail experience with an engaging workplace environment and exclusive hospitality experience - all balanced by traditional and contemporary aesthetics that are intrinsically linked to the surroundings of the S3 plot.

