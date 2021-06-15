2021 WAN Awards entry: Nadeen School - Pace

Dimulnia Island is has been conceived as Bahrain’s ‘wellbeing island’ to provide its inhabitants lifestyles that provide genuine and balanced well-being.

Pace was appointed by the Nadeen School to develop a concept for a new ‘school of the future’ located on a central 17,439 sq m plot on the island to cater for the ongoing needs of students and emerging wider community with adaptability, sustainability, safety, technology and community rooted at the heart of its approach.

The design concept follows agrarian design principles, incorporating local materials to create an environment that is both organic and comfortable. The establishment of a range of additional hubs such as a petting zoo, wellness facilities, shops and a design centre are designed as key areas as ‘spheres of learning’ within the school to intellectually, creatively, as well as physically stimulate the students to provide a unique learning experience. Incorporating key spaces via topical connections to aid the development of pupils and foster a harmonious environment:

• Entrepreneurship

• Environmental education

• Personal development

• Social responsibility



A colourful mass of open central courtyard space creates a playful connection between the development’s main components whilst interior spaces harness colour psychology, louvres and frames to create a visual language that improves navigation and wayfinding via identification.

Spaces are further integrated by interactive corridors that tie up the courtyards and internal space to extend the learning opportunities whilst natural and durable materials create a robust environment suited for the needs of the school’s population.

