  1. Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST Studio Jonas Malmström
    Click image to expand

    Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST Studio Jonas Malmström

  2. Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST Studio Jonas Malmström
    Click image to expand

    Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST Studio Jonas Malmström

  3. Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST Studio Jonas Malmström
    Click image to expand

    Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST Studio Jonas Malmström

  4. Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST Studio Jonas Malmström
    Click image to expand

    Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST Studio Jonas Malmström

  5. Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST Studio Jonas Malmström
    Click image to expand

    Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST Studio Jonas Malmström

  6. Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST Studio Jonas Malmström
    Click image to expand

    Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST Studio Jonas Malmström

  7. Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST Studio Jonas Malmström
    Click image to expand

    Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST Studio Jonas Malmström

  8. Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST Studio Jonas Malmström
    Click image to expand

    Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST Studio Jonas Malmström

of

3XN

2021 WAN Awards entry: Astoriahuset and Nybrogatan 17 - 3XN

Copy taken from 2021 entry
35 hours ago

Astoriahuset and Nybrogatan 17 by 3XN is an entry in the Adaptive Reuse category of the 2021 WAN Awards

Astoriahuset and Nybrogatan 17 consist of a renovated multi-story building from 1873 and the construction of a new connected office building. Astoriahuset and Nybrogatan 17 are located side by side in Östermalm, Stockholm’s historic city centre. Focus has been on uniting the existing with the new through form, materiality, and architectural details.

Originally built in 1874, Astoriahuset stands directly next to the new Nybrogatan 17. The building, which previously housed offices and a cinema, has undergone a transformation that has brought the building back to its original function - residential apartments.

The new Nybrogatan 17 office building connects to the renovated Astoriahuset, located in Stockholm’s historic city district, Östermalm.

The surrounding area played a crucial role in the design and choice of materials for the new building, as elements from local buildings were a significant source of inspiration.

Astoriahuset’s roof connects seamlessly to Nybrogatan 17 and emphasises the connection between the two buildings. It is a modern interpretation of the classic saddle roof, where the slope runs from a 45-degree angle into a vertical gable, adding a dynamic and distinctive motif to the new building.

Creating a flexible office environment that can be adapted to future needs was one of the design team’s main focuses. Nybrogatan 17 offers both traditional office space and inspiring co-working environments that help promote communication and innovation, provide space for different ways of working and opportunities for spontaneous meetings.

All the information about how to enter the 2021 WAN Awards is here.  

We are very happy to offer support so please don’t hesitate to email Shakira Browne, Senior Event Manager with any questions at shakira.browne@haymarket.com.  

Last year more than 40 countries took part in the WAN Awards with strong showings from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. And we saw some truly outstanding interior designs, take a look at the winners from last year here.

Key Facts

WAN Awards
3XN
2021 Entry
Adaptive Reuse
Denmark

Want to submit your project to World Architecture News?

Contact The Team