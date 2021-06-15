2021 WAN Awards entry: Astoriahuset and Nybrogatan 17 - 3XN

Astoriahuset and Nybrogatan 17 consist of a renovated multi-story building from 1873 and the construction of a new connected office building. Astoriahuset and Nybrogatan 17 are located side by side in Östermalm, Stockholm’s historic city centre. Focus has been on uniting the existing with the new through form, materiality, and architectural details.

Originally built in 1874, Astoriahuset stands directly next to the new Nybrogatan 17. The building, which previously housed offices and a cinema, has undergone a transformation that has brought the building back to its original function - residential apartments.

The new Nybrogatan 17 office building connects to the renovated Astoriahuset, located in Stockholm’s historic city district, Östermalm.

The surrounding area played a crucial role in the design and choice of materials for the new building, as elements from local buildings were a significant source of inspiration.

Astoriahuset’s roof connects seamlessly to Nybrogatan 17 and emphasises the connection between the two buildings. It is a modern interpretation of the classic saddle roof, where the slope runs from a 45-degree angle into a vertical gable, adding a dynamic and distinctive motif to the new building.

Creating a flexible office environment that can be adapted to future needs was one of the design team’s main focuses. Nybrogatan 17 offers both traditional office space and inspiring co-working environments that help promote communication and innovation, provide space for different ways of working and opportunities for spontaneous meetings.

