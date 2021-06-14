2021 WAN Awards entry: Victoria Dockside - New World Development Company Limited

Victoria Dockside is a re-development of the former New World Centre. Envisioned as the Silicon Valley of Culture in Greater China, Victoria Dockside injects culture, art, architecture, design, nature and technology into different forms of commerce, forming a unique culture-commerce ecosystem with unmatched views of Victoria Harbour.

It consists of Grade-A offices K11 Atelier, ultra-luxury Rosewood Hong Kong, offering 322 guestrooms; K11 Artus comprising 287 luxury residences; and K11 Musea, a 10-storey cultural-retail destination with outdoor green landscape and entertainment facilities.

Victoria Dockside was driven by the vision of the developer and consultants to curate business offerings that embody the qualities of “Green, Wellness, Smart and Caring”.

Apart from the extensive greenery coverage, the design also showcases an innovative approach to vertical greenery, building mass disposition and penetrations to promote annual prevailing wind.

Scientific simulations have been conducted to estimate the design’s impact on the neighborhood and the effectiveness of the solar panels in office tower. The roof crown of the tower has incorporated one of the largest BIPV systems in a single development in Hong Kong.

A new benchmark for green design has been set with the Nature Discovery Park in K11 Musea, Hong Kong’s first urban biodiversity museum and sustainability-themed education park, which promotes wellness and sustainable concepts to the general public. There is also an ongoing scientific post-occupancy evaluation to assess the thermal comfort at pedestrian level.

Victoria Dockside has not only reshaped Hong Kong’s skyline, but also set a new standard for urban sustainable development.

All the information about how to enter the 2021 WAN Awards is here.

We are very happy to offer support so please don’t hesitate to email Shakira Browne, Senior Event Manager with any questions at shakira.browne@haymarket.com.

Last year more than 40 countries took part in the WAN Awards with strong showings from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. And we saw some truly outstanding interior designs, take a look at the winners from last year here.