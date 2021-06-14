2021 WAN Awards entry: One Barangaroo - WilkinsonEyre

Sydney’s first six-star luxury hotel resort and the city's tallest building, One Barangaroo is a new world-class tourist offering that rivals other global destinations by establishing a landmark attraction for the city’s tourist economy.

Optimising and capturing the vibrancy of its spectacular harbourside site, the building is conceived as an inhabited sculpture with three interwoven glazed petals that twist as they rise into the air. Two reach skywards to form a residential tower while the other peels off to accommodate the luxury hotel and an array of bustling bars, restaurants and café’s along the reclaimed waterfront.

The programme for the building consisted of a six-star hotel with 349 rooms, 82 residences (apartments) and integrated resort facilities including retail, restaurants, spa, gym, conference, wedding and casino areas.

The building’s sculptural quality is emphasised through the façade’s shimmering faceted glazing, which captures the reflection of the water and varying light throughout the day creating an ethereal form on the waterfront.

At lower levels, the podium responds to the adjacent newly regenerated public space with terraces and four public entrances at ground level that make strong connections, particularly to the waterfront to encourage activity and permeability. The podium is animated by a transparent marble veil, reminiscent of gothic tracery, that overlays and breaks up the verticality of the west façade.

The pioneering nature of this project was further realised through the adoption of emerging, immersive design tools, such as virtual reality technology and interactive design.

