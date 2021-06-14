2021 WAN Awards entry: Skyline Villa - Xiaojing Bay - Original Vision Limited

Xiaojing Bay Skyline Villa Project is generally focused on creating a relaxing, resort-like environment, indoor and outdoor space integrated and appearing to grow out of the natural landscape.

Different villas have different layouts and design features, ranging from the smaller Townhouse and Duplex villa types to the larger Periscope villa type all benchmarking a range of different needs. Almost all villas are provided with private swimming pools, terraces and gardens. The design philosophy focuses on clean and uncomplicated space paying homage to the view. Maximizing the view to the white sand beach and the ocean beyond creates a contemporary tropical resort lifestyle experience. Every unit has an unobstructed sea view and the villas are well integrated with the site and with nature. Hearing the waves from the sea and being set within the wonderful beach environment form a beautiful scene of “Utopia”.

Passive environmental design is achieved through building orientation, insulations and architectural forms. By harnessing natural ventilation with generous ratios of windows to wall and combined with energy-saving glazing systems and louvers we have created very pleasant living environments. By making full use of the dynamic topography and developing sensitive architecture the villas integrate into the hillside climb along the contours providing stunning sea views along with good natural ventilation to each unit.

