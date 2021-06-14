2021 WAN Awards entry: Lukoran Residential Villas - 10 Design

10 Design’s scheme for the Lukoran Resort in Croatia incorporates a series of premium villas with private infinity pools, townhouses with shared pool amenity and 4 apartment blocks. The residential scheme is underpinned by a publicly accessible beach club located adjacent to a proposed new marina, which is set to be complete with food and beverage outlets, leisure facilities including gym and spa, small retail units and a large external hospitality space with a pool terrace.

Set on the island of Ugljan, the concept has been inspired by the dramatic landscape and marine tradition of the area. The currently undeveloped plot for the scheme enjoys a rich and varied topography which will provide the residencies with a unique and characterful aspects.

The various different residency options share a common architectural vocabulary and materiality, creating a uniformed brand for the product range. With contrasting shades of the local stone and contrasting dark grey paint, the residences are finished with robust steel detailing. The beach club bears a corresponding design palette to the residences and will act as both a waterfront gateway and a central destination for the scheme.

