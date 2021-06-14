2021 WAN Awards entry: Shimao Riverside Block D2b - Atelier Ping Jiang | EID Arch

Shimao Riverside Block D2b (SRBD), a large scale mixed-use development recently broke ground in Wuhan, China. Located at a prominent riverside site in Haiyang district, SRBD is visible from the city’s landmark Yingwuzhou Bridge and city center across the Yangtze River. Designed by Ping Jiang of Atelier Ping Jiang | EID Arch, SRBD will serve as a vibrant urban hub and lifestyle destination.

SRBD is a unique and elegant addition to the Wuhan waterfront. The multi-use complex knits hotel, office, retail and community components with outdoor public space and terraced gardens, reactivating the waterfront public realm. With a series of landscaped open spaces integrated with retail and leisure activities, the complex blurs boundaries between life, work and leisure, contributing to fostering a vibrant urban district.

With total building area around 500,000 sq m, the project is currently under construction, and scheduled to be completed around 2025.

The client is Shimao Group Holdings Limited.

All the information about how to enter the 2021 WAN Awards is here.

We are very happy to offer support so please don’t hesitate to email Shakira Browne, Senior Event Manager with any questions at shakira.browne@haymarket.com.

Last year more than 40 countries took part in the WAN Awards with strong showings from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. And we saw some truly outstanding interior designs, take a look at the winners from last year here.