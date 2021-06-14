2021 WAN Awards entry: Liuzhou Luosifen Urban Pavilion - UNO Architects

Luosifen urban pavilion located in Taiyang Village, Liunan district, Liuzhou. As the core of Luosifen Scenic Area, this pavilion became one of the most significant landmark of the city after its completion in 2020.

The design concept comes from the unique local landscape and its stone culture. To the north of the site is the busy Liutai road, it’s the main access to the site. To the south is the typical karst landscape.

We hope the architecture can respond to the mountains from multiple perspective. The envelope system of the building is an abstract expression of surrounding mountains, creating a big and a small “mountains”.

Affectionately called “big snail” and “small snail” by the locals as snail is one of the most important ingredient of Luosifen.

Architectural facade is inspired by a unique inkstone only produced in Liuzhou which composed by black and white layers. The 360 degree glaze facade unrolled with the panoramic landscape like an ancient Chinese landscape scroll, which allowing the visitors and staff members enjoy unobstructed views from inside.

At the center of the building is a double-height lobby designed to create an indoor courtyard full of sunshine and vitality, it’s a huge exhibition space as well. After visitors finish watching all the shows, the circulation will bring them to rooftop terrace. While looking down at surrounding farmland and modern agricultural facilities, the view of the dramatic skyline nearby will definitely be a great way to end this wonderful visiting experience.

